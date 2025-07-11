Produce Supreme Court affidavits in school jobs scam case, Calcutta HC tells Bengal govt

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal government to produce before it the affidavits submitted by the state to the Supreme Court in the school jobs case.

A division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen directed that apart from the state, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC) will also produce the copy of the affidavits filed before the Supreme Court on the next date of hearing on July 14.

The order was passed during the hearing of an appeal by a candidate against a single bench order where it did not entertain a challenge to certain provisions of the rules of 2025 relating to fixation of minimum marks in graduation /post-graduation level to adjudge eligible candidates to participate in the selection process and changing pattern of allotment of marks.

A single bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya had on July 7 directed the state government and the SSC to proceed with the selection process of teaching staff for West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools, which started vide a recruitment notification of May 30.

The Supreme Court had in its judgement on April 17 annulled the appointment of nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run and aided schools after finding that the selection process was tainted.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.