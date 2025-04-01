Priyanka Chaturvedi slams 'one neta's ego' as Mumbai cops question audience members at Kunal Kamra show

Mumbai police have now gone to the extent of summoning the members in the audience of Kunal Kamra's show where he took swipes at Eknath Shinde.

According to a report on Times of India, the cops have served notices to audience members who attended Kunal Kamra’s show ‘Naya Bharat’ on February 2 at Habitat Studio.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, officers from Khar Police Station visited Kamra’s residence in Mahim to check if he was present, prompting the comedian to take to social media platform X, where he said that their visit was a “waste of time.”

The latest move by the Mumbai cops has stirred a hornet's nest, at least in Maharashtra.



Social media users mocked the police action, with one remarking, “What a staggeringly persistent and wasteful kite-flying expedition! What next? Issue summons to everyone who ‘Liked’ his YouTube video?”

Another user quipped, “Why don’t they summon people who were eating chai samosa on the road outside the studio next?”

Priyanka Chaturvedi also jumped on the bandwagon.

IPS officer-turned-lawyer YP Singh weighed in on the matter, stating that the police do have the authority to summon one or two attendees from the show for witness statements.

However, he also noted that calling spectators is not mandatory since electronic evidence of the event already exists.

The notices issued to Kamra on March 25 and 26 required him to appear at Khar police station regarding his controversial remarks. He did not appear, as Madras high court granted him interim bail until April 7.