PM Modi sounds alarm on obesity in Mann Ki Baat, nominates 10 persons from different walks of life for campaign

Making a strong pitch for fighting obesity, Modi urged people to use less oil in food and also pass on the challenge of reducing oil intake by 10% to 10 others

PTI Published 24.02.25, 09:37 AM
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated 10 persons from different walks of life, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, businessman Anand Mahindra and actor Mohanlal, to help fight obesity, a day after he exhorted people to take measures to curb the health menace.

"I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger," He posted on X.

Bhojpuri singer-actor Nirahua, shooting champion Manu Bhaker, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, actor R Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal and philanthropist and MP Sudha Murty are the other personalities nominated by him.

Making a strong pitch for fighting obesity, PM Modi had in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday urged people to use less oil in food and also pass on the challenge of reducing oil intake by 10 per cent to 10 others.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

