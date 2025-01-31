MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
First time no foreign attempt made since 2014 to stoke trouble before Parliament session: PM Modi

'I have been seeing it since 2014 that people would be ready to create mischief ahead of every session. And there is no dearth of people here to fuel such troubles'

PTI Published 31.01.25, 12:16 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Ahead of Parliament's Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that it is the first time since 2014 when no attempt from abroad was made to stoke trouble in India before the start of a session.

"This is probably the first Parliament session since 2014 when attempts to stoke fire from abroad have not been made. I have been seeing it since 2014 that people would be ready to create mischief ahead of every session. And there is no dearth of people here to fuel such troubles," he said, in a swipe at opposition parties.

With his government tabling its first full-fledged budget on Saturday in its third term, Modi said he prayed that Goddess Lakshmi, who is associated with wealth, will bless the poor and middle class.

Speaking to reporters, he expressed confidence that this Budget session will infuse new confidence and energy in attaining the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

He said his government has been working in a mission mode in its third term for an all-round development, asserting that innovation, inclusion and investment have shaped its economic agenda.

The prime minister said important decisions will be taken during the session to empower women to ensure they get equal rights and any sectarian or faith-based discrimination is removed.

He also expressed confidence that every MP, especially the young ones, will contribute to the agenda of 'Viksit Bharat' during the session.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

