Narendra Modi reviews emergency response, coordination amid escalating tensions with Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed ministries and departments to ensure the foolproof functioning of essential systems, including preparedness for emergency response and internal communication protocols, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor.

According to a release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Modi chaired a meeting with the secretaries of various ministries and departments of the Union government to review national preparedness and inter-ministerial coordination in light of recent developments concerning national security.

“PM Modi stressed the need for seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience. PM reviewed the planning and preparation by ministries to deal with the current situation,” said the release.

“Secretaries have been directed to undertake a comprehensive review of their respective ministry’s operations and to ensure foolproof functioning of essential systems, with special focus on readiness, emergency response and internal communication protocols,” it added.

The release said the cabinet secretary, senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, and secretaries from key ministries, including defence, home affairs, external affairs, information and broadcasting, power, health and telecommunications, attendedthe meeting.

“A range of issues were discussed during the meeting. These included, among others, strengthening of civil defence mechanisms, efforts to counter misinformation and fake news, and ensuring the security of critical infrastructure. Ministries were also advised to maintain close coordination with state authorities and ground-level institutions,” it said.

In the meeting, the secretaries detailed their planning with a “whole of government approach” in the current situation. “All ministries have identified their actionables in relation to the conflict and are strengthening processes. Ministries are ready to deal with all kinds of emerging situations,” it said.