PM pledges punishment for Pahalgam attackers, sends Amit Shah to terror site

Union home minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar on Tuesday evening after being directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally take stock of the situation in Pahalgam following the terror attack that killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.

Earlier in the day, Shah briefed Modi, who is currently in Jeddah, over the phone on the militant attack at the prime tourist location in south Kashmir, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Prime Minister directed Shah to take all suitable steps to deal with the situation. He also asked Shah to visit the site of the attack to assess the situation personally,” a government source said.

A security official attached to the Union home ministry said Shah, after reaching Srinagar, held a high-level review meeting with the security agencies.

The official said militants came down from the mountain in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley around 3pm and fired indiscrimately at the tourists who frequent the scenic spot often referred to as “mini-Switzerland” for its green meadows.

“The death toll is still being ascertained. According to the initial estimate, it could be more than 20,” the official said.

Shah also chaired a meeting at his North Block office following the attack. Home secretary Govind Mohan, senior home ministry officials, CRPF director-general G.P. Singh, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka and the army top brass were present at the meeting. Jammu and Kashmir’s director-general of police and other officials joined virtually to assess the situation on the ground.

In a post on X, Modi said: “I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get

even stronger.”

Shah promised the harshest punishment for those who carried out the attack.

“Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences,” he posted on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the terror attack and termed it a “blot on humanity”.

He said the country’s national security was paramount and urged the Centre to take corrective measures.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism,” he said.