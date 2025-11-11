All those responsible for the Delhi blast will be brought to justice, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed that those behind the deadly Delhi blast would be brought to justice, assuring that probe agencies were working to uncover the full conspiracy.

He made the remarks during an event in Bhutan, a day after a car explosion near the Red Fort killed 12 people.

"Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone," Modi said.

"I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them. I was in touch with all the agencies probing the incident," he added.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to justice, the Prime Minister said, "Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice."

In Thimphu, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck led a prayer at the Changlimethang Stadium, joined by thousands of Bhutanese, for the victims of the Delhi blast.

According to Indian officials, the Bhutanese leadership conveyed their heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of lives in Delhi and offered special prayers for all those affected by the explosions.

The Delhi Police said on Monday night that nine people had been killed in the blast and several others injured. On Tuesday, the death toll rose to 12 after three more victims succumbed to their injuries.