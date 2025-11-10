‘Pray for Dharam ji’: Hema Malini says Dharmendra under observation, family by his side

Dharmendra is under observation at a Mumbai hospital and is being “continuously monitored”, said wife Hema Malini on Monday, urging well-wishers to pray for the veteran actor’s good health.

“I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery,” Malini posted on X.

The 89-year-old actor has been in and out of south Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital for several days.

An industry insider said Dharmendra remains serious but stable.

“Dharamji's health is not in a great state,” the insider told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Son Sunny Deol’s representative denied reports that the “Sholay” star was on ventilator.

“Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy,” the PR representative said.

Malini, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol have visited the hospital to be with him. Superstar Salman Khan also called on the family during his visit to the hospital.

