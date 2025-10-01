MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Police book contractor after platform collapse at Ennore Thermal Power Station kills nine migrant workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister M.K. Stalin expressed grief over the incident

PTI Published 01.10.25, 01:28 PM
Police personnel at the site after an under-construction building collapses, in Chennai, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

Police personnel at the site after an under-construction building collapses, in Chennai, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. PTI

A case has been registered under relevant sections against the contractor after an under-construction building at the Ennore Thermal Power Station collapsed in which nine migrant workers died on September 30, police said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the incident. The nine victims hail from Assam.

"Cases have been booked against the contractor. Investigations are going on," a senior police officer of the Kattur Police Station told PTI.

Also Read

Stalin had instructed Electricity Minister S S Sivasankar and TANGEDCO Chairman J Radhakrishnan to immediately oversee the relief work at the accident site.

"Ten persons fell down from a height (45 mts) as the base (some kind of a platform) on which they were standing collapsed. BHEL has taken up the work to design, build and construction. While nine people were brought dead to a government hospital, one person is under treatment," TANGEDCO Chairman J Radhakrishnan told PTI.

PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased, while Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved family members.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai were among those who expressed grief over the incident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

