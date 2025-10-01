Police book contractor after platform collapse at Ennore Thermal Power Station kills nine migrant workers

A case has been registered under relevant sections against the contractor after an under-construction building at the Ennore Thermal Power Station collapsed in which nine migrant workers died on September 30, police said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the incident. The nine victims hail from Assam.

"Cases have been booked against the contractor. Investigations are going on," a senior police officer of the Kattur Police Station told PTI.

Stalin had instructed Electricity Minister S S Sivasankar and TANGEDCO Chairman J Radhakrishnan to immediately oversee the relief work at the accident site.

"Ten persons fell down from a height (45 mts) as the base (some kind of a platform) on which they were standing collapsed. BHEL has taken up the work to design, build and construction. While nine people were brought dead to a government hospital, one person is under treatment," TANGEDCO Chairman J Radhakrishnan told PTI.

PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased, while Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved family members.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai were among those who expressed grief over the incident.

