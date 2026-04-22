PMK family feud deepens as Ramadoss Anbumani camps clash in Tamil Nadu

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss’s grandson P. Mukundan refers to the 1997 Tamil hit Surya Vamsam — later remade in Hindi starring Amitabh Bachchan — to pull at the heartstrings of voters

Campaigning for a candidate representing Ramadoss’s faction of the party in Dharmapuri, he told the crowd: “Unlike (actor) Sarath Kumar who built a hospital in the name of his father in Surya Vamsam, Anbumani (Mukundan’s uncle and S. Ramadoss’s son Anbumani Ramadoss) has stabbed Marathuvar Ayya (S. Ramadoss) in the back. His wife (Sowmiya Anbumani, the official PMK candidate) has taken control of everything Marathuvar Ayya built for you. Will you let these people rule?”

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The title Marathuvar Ayya is the equivalent of Doctor Saheb in Hindi, and refers to S. Ramadoss’s qualification as a physician.

The split in the PMK mirrors those in the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena, where the factions aligned with the BJP have been recognised by the Election Commission as the original parties. The officially recognised PMK group led by Anbumani Ramadoss is with the NDA, and brings to the table the loyalty of the landed Vanniyar community — listed among the most backward classes — in northern and western Tamil Nadu.

S. Ramadoss is giving the PMK a run for its votes by fielding candidates on the ticket of a little-known party named Aanaithinthiya Jananayaka Pathukappu Kazhagam (AJPK), using the common symbol of the gas cylinder. He has aligned with former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s confidante V.K. Sasikala’s All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

Despite the DMK alliance’s supermajority in 2021, the NDA — which included the undivided PMK — swept Coimbatore, Salem and Dharmapuri districts. The PMK has a strong presence in the latter two districts.

At a rally last week in the Pennagaram constituency of Dharmapuri district, where the son of S. Ramadoss loyalist MLA G.K. Mani is contesting on a Congress ticket, Anbumani’s daughter, Sanghamitra, broke down in tears.

Sanghamitra blamed Mani for the rift in the family, saying: “My grandfather (S. Ramadoss) does not even talk to us. I had a child five months ago, but he has not once enquired about the baby or me.”

Dharmapuri’s Chandra Residency hotel is the base for both warring factions of the family. Anbumani’s daughters are on the first floor, and Mukundan and his mother Srikanthi are on the second. A source in the hotel said that Mukundan and Sanghamitra’s paths crossed once in the lobby.

“They briefly looked at each other, but did not smile or talk. Yesterday, both factions almost came to blows during a roadshow,” the source said.

“It’s been a year since I have spoken to them. I haven’t even spoken to my brother (Prithivan, married to Anbumani’s daughter Samyuktha).... My grandfather is everything to us. A big injustice has been done to him and we cannot stand that injustice,” Mukundan told The Telegraph.

Consanguineous marriages are common among Tamils.

Mukundan blamed “Sowmiya and Anbumani’s greed for power and money” for “breaking” the PMK, but added that Anbumani is still welcome to “return”.

He added: “Anbumani is there (in the NDA) because of his cases (of corruption that are in court after CBI probes). The alliance was formed based on pressure, rather than for the betterment of the people or anything.... So, it is going to be Tamil Nadu versus Delhi, with the NDA representing Delhi. Delhi is controlled by, obviously, the BJP. They can say that the AIADMK is the leader of the alliance, but people know who is the real leader of the alliance and everyone knows that Anbumani has been part of the BJP from 2014.”

Mukundan said that with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and the Tamil nationalist Naam Tamilar Katchi, also gaining ground, S. Ramadoss’s candidates may not have a high bar to win. S. Ramadoss has fielded candidates in 37 seats.

“We don’t have to get 33 to 40 per cent (vote share) to win this election. If we concentrate and get maybe a 28 or 30 per cent, we can win this. Since already in certain pockets, we have close to 20 per cent. So, it is about getting that additional 10 per cent,” Mukundan said.

That is easier said than done.

At the roadshow in Nallampalli in the Dharmapuri constituency, a baker told this newspaper: “The split is their family matter. Over here, the die has already been cast as Vanniyars have decided to back Sowmiya as she is the most prominent candidate of the caste.”

In Salem (West), incumbent PMK MLA Arul Ramadas has sided with Ramadoss and is contesting on the AJPK symbol.

In Kondappanaickenpatti village in this seat, printing shop owner Sadasivam explained: “People are literate. They can read Arul’s name on the EVM and recognise the gas cylinder symbol. We are satisfied with his work, and will support him. The PMK split is a family matter, and does not really matter to me.”

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK)’s Alagaapuram R. Mohanraj is the DMK-led alliance candidate in Salem (West). His daughter Priyadarshini led an all-woman campaign team outside St. Michael’s Church on April 19.

She told this paper: “The PMK’s votes are split and youngsters are going to the TVK and not to either faction of the PMK. Women are happy with the DMK government’s welfare schemes, and the safety of minorities has been ensured.”