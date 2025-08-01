MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Two coaches of Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati JanSadharan Express derail near Kanpur, no injuries reported

Restoration work has been initiated immediately, and railway officials have reached the site

PTI Published 01.08.25, 07:19 PM
Two coaches of the Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati JanSadharan Express derailed between Kanpur and Tundla in Uttar Pradesh on Friday afternoon, Railway Ministry officials said.

"No injury has been reported so far. Two coaches, including one trolley coach, derailed in the loop line," the official said.

He said that the fifth and sixth coaches from the engine derailed at Bhaupur Yard at 4.20 pm.

Restoration work has been initiated immediately, and railway officials from Kanpur have reached the site.

The general manager of North Central Railway Zone and the divisional railway manager have also proceeded to the site, the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

