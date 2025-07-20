Statehood is our right, says J&K CM Omar Abdullah; rules out 'hybrid system'

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday made a forceful plea for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir without further delay, and indicated that all avenues, including legal options, were being explored by the ruling National Conference in this regard.

Nearly ten months after the National Conference swept to power in the Union territory, Abdullah asserted that statehood was a fundamental right of the people.

"The Centre had promised it in Parliament and before the Supreme Court," he said.

Abdullah dismissed talk of a "hybrid system" of government under which law and order would continue to be with the Centre even after statehood is restored and said such talk was emanating from those who had cast doubts about the holding of last year's Assembly elections in which over 64 per cent of voters participated.

"Well, obviously, it's not an ideal situation. In spite of repeated promises, commitments in Parliament, commitments to the Supreme Court, the matter has still not sort of been resolved. And we're not asking for something that is not our due. Statehood is the right, it was promised to the people.

"So, we're not asking for it. It's not something that is out of the ordinary or was not part of the public discourse. But, for reasons best known to the powers that be in the Union government, it hasn't happened so far. But, we're pushing," Abdullah told PTI in an interview.

Abdullah, who maintains a "cordial" relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, refrained from disclosing specifics of their private discussions on the matter, affirming only that the issue of statehood has been raised "multiple times at multiple levels".

"Conversations that have been individually had between myself, the Prime Minister, Home Minister, etc. are not conversations that are meant to be shared. Rest assured, this issue of statehood and other issues concerning J&K have been taken up multiple times at multiple levels. And we continue to do so," he said.

He defended his pragmatic approach to engaging with the central government, emphasising that public appreciation for cooperation does not preclude him from speaking out when warranted.

"As far as enjoying a good relationship is concerned, I don't see why that is something that should invite so much commentary. At the end of the day, there are political equations that exist between political parties. "Those remain in terms of whatever the National Conference has with regard to the BJP's policies or vice versa. But then there are government-to-government relations.

"You tell me, barring maybe one or two examples, generally in the country, relationships between the Union government and the Prime Minister's office, I mean, normally both sides make an attempt to keep the relations cordial.

"In J-K's case, the onus is again more on both the individuals who occupy the office of the chief minister and the prime minister to keep things cordial," he said.

Abdullah drew a contrast with past political dynamics, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) alliance with the BJP under Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti.

"What was the compulsion for Mufti Sayeed to have an alliance with the BJP? And what all Mehbooba used to say about the Prime Minister and his person. That they have forgotten," he remarked, hinting at perceived political expediency.

He clarified his own stance: "Confrontation happens when confrontation is due. If up until now, the Government of India has been helpful, should I not be sort of at least publicly appreciative of that? But where things are not good or where things are wrong, I am not silent on that." To a question whether his party was planning to move the Supreme Court for statehood, the chief minister said, "We are looking at various options. There have been a few conversations both within the party as well as with some experts to see what we should do." The chief minister dismissed any suggestions of a "hybrid system" where law and order would remain with the Union government even after statehood is restored.

"There is no such model in this country. And why are people speculating? The people who are planting this are the same people who were planting that elections will not happen. Or elections should not happen.

"Yet these very same people are silent about the failures of Pahalgam or the spread of militancy." He challenged those proposing such a system to explain the "dramatic spread" of terror infrastructure in J-K since January 2015, when he demitted office, which included the recent Pahalgam attack in which 26 people, mainly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists.

"In my time, we had reduced it virtually to two to two-and-a-half districts. Today, there is hardly a district in the Valley and a large part of Jammu that is not affected," Abdullah asserted.

He argued that this expansion of militancy occurred while J-K was a Union territory, under central control, not an elected government.

"Elected governments seem to have done a better job," he stated, dismissing the notion that an elected government is incapable of managing the security situation.

"We have managed perfectly well in the past and we will manage well in the future also. This hybrid system is not acceptable," Abdullah said.

He underscored the inherent flaws of the Union territory model, questioning why such a system, if "ideal," is confined to only a few small areas.

"If this is the best form of governance... Please do it in UP. Do it in Maharashtra. Do it in Chhattisgarh. Do it in all the Northeast states. Do it in Madhya Pradesh," he challenged.

Abdullah pointed out that while J-K's area has shrunk since 2019, its population remains largely the same, making the current model of governance unsuitable for its scale and needs. "This model of governance does not work," he said.

He further criticised the current dual power structure, describing it as "not an ideal form of government".

While acknowledging that a complete "disaster" has been averted so far, he pointed out the inherent inefficiencies and lack of accountability when there isn't a single chain of command, but expressed the hope for a swift resolution to the ongoing conversations with the Union government regarding these operational challenges and the pending business rules.

