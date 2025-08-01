Tariff heat lingers, but India stands firm on US ties, Nimisha Priya and Pakistan’s terror trail

Even as global currents turn choppy with tariffs, diplomatic tensions and ongoing security concerns, the Union ministry of external affairs held its ground this week on three critical fronts: its strategic relationship with the United States, the high-profile death sentence of Nimisha Priya in Yemen, and its counter-offensive to Pakistan’s propaganda following the Pahalgam terror attack.

At the weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal laid out India’s position on each matter, signalling a blend of caution, firmness and quiet diplomatic outreach

India confident on US ties despite Trump tariffs

On the day US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, India reiterated its commitment to a stable and forward-looking relationship with the United States.

“We are confident our relationship with the United States will continue to move forward,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at his weekly briefing.

Emphasising the strength of the bilateral defence relationship, he added, “We have strong defence ties with the US which have been strengthening over the last several years.

"There is potential for our defence partnership to grow further. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that both countries have committed to.”

Jaiswal rejected linking India’s strategic decisions to any third country, days after Trump criticised India’s energy and military deals with Russia.

“Ties with any country, and all the ties that we have with various countries, stand on their own merit and shouldn’t be seen through the prism of a third country,” he stated.

On India's energy and defence procurement, the MEA clarified that decisions were based on sovereign assessments.

“The sourcing of defence requirements is determined solely by our national security imperatives and strategic assessments. Similarly, the sourcing of our energy needs is guided by what is available in the markets and by prevailing global circumstances,” Jaiswal said.

India and the US have been in talks for a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement. “We remain committed to that objective,” he noted.

No comment on oil trade with Pakistan

When asked about reports on potential oil trade with Pakistan, the MEA spokesperson said, “About the query of proposed oil, etc., I have no comments to offer in this particular matter.”

He acknowledged having taken note of related sanctions but declined to elaborate further.

Operation Sindoor: Global outreach counters Pakistan propaganda

The Ministry of External Affairs said seven all-party delegations that visited 33 countries following the Pahalgam terror attack helped build international awareness about Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism.

“The delegations were able not only to raise awareness on Pakistan’s complicity in terrorism on a global scale but also to address Pakistani propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir and Operation Sindoor,” Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

All interlocutors “unequivocally condemned the use of terrorism against India, with several of them recognising India’s right to defend itself,” he added.

The delegations comprised MPs, political leaders, diplomats, and engaged with foreign governments, legislatures, think tanks and Indian communities abroad.

“They briefed their interlocutors on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and also the long history of Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks in India,” Singh said.

Nimisha Priya execution stayed; India urges caution on misinformation

The MEA confirmed that Nimisha Priya’s execution in Yemen has been postponed following Indian diplomatic efforts.

“This is a sensitive matter. The Government of India has been extending all possible assistance in the case. As a result of our concerted efforts, the sentencing has been postponed. We continue to follow the matter closely and provide all possible assistance,” Jaiswal said.

He cautioned against misinformation, stating, “Reports claiming that there have been certain developments are incorrect. Please wait for an update from us. We urge all sides to stay away from misinformation.”

Priya, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala, was sentenced to death in 2020 for the 2017 murder of her Yemeni business partner. Her sentence was upheld by Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council in 2023.

“The Government of India has been extending all possible legal and consular support, including trying to secure more time for the family to reach a mutually agreeable resolution with the other party,” he added.

India has appointed legal counsel for the family, ensured regular consular visits, and is working through diplomatic channels to secure relief under Yemen’s Sharia law.