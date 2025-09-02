PM hits out at Congress-RJD over insult to mother; Mahua cites his remarks on women leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was deeply pained by the hurling of abuses at his mother during Congress' recently concluded 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

“Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar,” Modi said during the virtual launch of a new cooperative initiative for self-help groups for women in poll-bound Bihar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi stated that hurling abuses at his mother was nothing for those who insult 'Mother India', and that they should be punished.

Calling the abuses as an affront to women across the country, Modi said that it was "unimaginable" that his dead mother would be insulted like this from a political stage.

Modi questioned why his late mother, who had no connection with politics, was dragged into partisan attacks. “My mother had nothing to do with politics, so why was she abused by the RJD and Congress?” he asked.

Modi said that the party headed by Lalu Prasad wants to take revenge from women as it was because of them that the regional party's government was ousted from power in Bihar.

"The slang used on a Congress-RJD stage was not just for my mother, but for crores of mothers and sisters. Princes born in royal families won't understand the suffering of an underprivileged mother and her son's struggles. These people have been born with a golden and silver spoon. They believe power in Bihar belongs to their families," he asserted.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra listed out Modi’s alleged abuses hurled at women politicians and women members of political rivals, and said his accusations were “a bit rich”.

"From the Didi O Didi streetside hoot against Mamata Banerjee to Jersey Cow & Congress ki Vidhwa against Sonia Gandhiji to 50 crore ki Girlfriend for Shashi Tharoor’s (late) wife, Narendra Modi has said it all. Today’s Mind Your Language speech from him is a bit rich!" Mahua wrote on X.