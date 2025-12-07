ED targets Reliance Power over Rs 68 crore fake bank guarantee linked to Anil Ambani group

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Anil Ambani’s group company, Reliance Power Limited, and others in a money laundering case linked to the alleged fake bank guarantee of ₹68 crore issued to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (Seci) for securing a major energy storage project.

Seci is a public sector company under the new and renewable energy ministry. Sources said among those named were Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink Private Limited managing director Partha Sarathi Biswal, Biothane Chemicals’s Amar Nath Dutta, Reliance NU BESS’s Ravinder Pal Singh Chadha, Rosa Power Supply Company’s Manoj Bhaiyasaheb Pongde, then chief finance officer of Reliance Power Limited Ashok Kumar Pal, and Punit Narendra Garg, former chief executive officer and executive director in Reliance Infrastructure.

The case stems from a 2024 FIR of the Delhi police’s economic offences wing. The ED initiated an investigation against Reliance NU BESS Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Power Limited, based on a complaint filed by Seci, and another FIR filed by Reliance NU BESS Limited against Biswal Tradelink Private Limited and its managing director, Partha Sarathi, said an agency official.

Reliance Power, through its subsidiary Reliance NU BESS Limited, submitted a bid for a tender issued by Seci for setting up 1,000MW/2,000 MW standalone BESS projects under tariff-based competitive bidding, the official said.

“The bidder was required to submit a bank guarantee of ₹68.2 crore along with the bid documents. As per the tender conditions, if a foreign bank issues the bank guarantee, then it requires endorsement of the same from an Indian branch of that foreign bank or from the State Bank of India,” the official said.

The agency found that Reliance Power hired the services of a shell entity, Biswal Tradelink Private Limited, to arrange a fake bank guarantee from FirstRand Bank, Manila, Philippines, a non-existent branch, and from ACE Investment Bank Limited, Malaysia.