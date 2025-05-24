PM Modi's ‘Team India’ pitch faces resistance from Bhagwant Mann, Revanth Reddy, MK Stalin

In a show of federal engagement laced with friction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged states to unite as 'Team India' to achieve the vision of a developed nation by 2047 — even as opposition chief ministers used the forum to spotlight grievances over water sharing, fiscal allocations, and regional neglect.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann alleged that Punjab has been treated unfairly and demanded an end to the injustice and bias although he was all smiles while interacting with the PM.

1 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog(PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Mann emphasised that Punjab has no surplus water to share with other states. He highlighted the need for the construction of the Yamuna-Sutlej-Link (YSL) canal instead of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, citing the grim water situation in the state.

Aam Aadmi Party leader also claimed that Punjab should be included in negotiations for the allocation of Yamuna waters and that the state should receive its due rights.

Telangana’s Revanth Reddy, presenting his “Telangana Rising 2047” report, took a data-driven approach. “As India is a Union of States, the vision of Viksit Bharat can only be realised through the inclusive and sustained development of all its states,” he said. The Congress leader emphasised equitable growth, saying “one hand alone cannot clap.”

2 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy(PTI)

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin aired long-standing financial grievances. “We currently receive only 33.16 per cent against the promised 41 per cent,” he said, demanding an increase to 50 per cent in central tax shares.

3 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (PTI)

Stalin also called for a dedicated urban transformation mission, citing Tamil Nadu’s status as India’s most urbanised state. He advocated a river rejuvenation project for Cauvery, Vaigai and Thamirabarani, echoing the Centre’s Clean Ganga model and suggested naming the rivers in English “for national coherence and regional pride.”

4 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)

Congress leader Pawan Khera also questioned the credibility of long-term promises, stating, “Why are they talking about 2047 now? Every two to three years, they give a new date. They had promised to double farmers’ income by 2022. It did not happen.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah did not attend the meeting at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre.

Modi chaired the 10th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, themed "Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047", aimed at assessing the roadmap to a “developed India” that brought together state chief ministers, Union Territory lieutenant governors, and key Union ministers.