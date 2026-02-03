PM Modi warns NDA MPs against complacency, links poll success to continuous work on ground

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told NDA leaders that the coalition’s electoral run has been driven by people-friendly policies and sustained ground work, while cautioning MPs against complacency despite recent victories.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, briefing reporters after the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, said the prime minister reminded MPs that winning elections, be it parliamentary, assembly or local body polls, requires continued engagement with people and consistent delivery.

At the meeting, Modi was felicitated by NDA leaders for the conclusion of trade deals with 39 countries.

Referring to the India-US trade agreement, under which Washington will reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, Rijiju said the development has generated widespread interest.

“There is excitement among the MPs that these trade deals have been concluded under the leadership of PM. The trade deals have been signed with a total of 39 countries. This is historic. All these 39 countries are developed countries... This is historic. There has been a very good atmosphere in the country,” he said.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora said the prime minister addressed MPs on the government’s approach across sectors. “PM Modi explained to all the MPs that the government works in favour of India, be it a trade deal or budget”.

He added, “The credit for the trade deal between India and America and India and India-Europe goes to PM Modi. This has happened because of his determination. The trade deal will give benefits to small-scale businessmen.”

Rijiju said Modi also shared broad guidelines for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs on parliamentary conduct and welfare-related work.

“The prime minister said the NDA is winning one after another elections due to its good work. He said election can't be won without being on the ground. We have to be on the ground and do good work for the welfare of the people,” Rijiju said.

The meeting also marked the formal welcome of newly elected BJP president Nitin Nabin.

MPs from BJP, TDP, JD(U), LJP (R), Shiv Sena, JD(S) and other NDA partners were present.

Those who attended included defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, health minister J. P. Nadda, Apna Dal leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel, NCP leader Praful Patel, Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde, Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha, among others.