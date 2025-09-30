MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM Modi visits CR Park Durga Puja pandal, offers prayers on Ashtami

PM Modi offered prayers and performed aarti at CR Park Durga Puja pandal and Kali Bari temple on Ashtami

PTI Published 30.09.25, 07:56 PM

Screengrab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a Durga Puja pandal in south Delhi's CR Park on the auspicious occasion of Ashtami on Tuesday and worshipped the goddess amid chanting of mantras.

The prime minister also performed an aarti at the iconic Kali Bari temple in the area and attended the celebrations held according to traditional Bengali culture.

Heavy security arrangements were in place in view of Modi's visit this evening in South Delhi areas as traffic on several stretches were regulated.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

