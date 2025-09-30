PM Modi visits CR Park Durga Puja pandal, offers prayers on Ashtami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a Durga Puja pandal in south Delhi's CR Park on the auspicious occasion of Ashtami on Tuesday and worshipped the goddess amid chanting of mantras.

The prime minister also performed an aarti at the iconic Kali Bari temple in the area and attended the celebrations held according to traditional Bengali culture.

Heavy security arrangements were in place in view of Modi's visit this evening in South Delhi areas as traffic on several stretches were regulated.

