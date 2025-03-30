Modi lays foundation stone and inaugurates Rs 33,700 crore projects in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on Sunday and inaugurated multiple development projects of more than Rs 33,700 crore related to various sectors in Chhattisgarh.

Modi inaugurated projects, laid foundation stones, and commenced various works during a function held in Mohbhattha village in the Bilaspur district.

It was his first visit to the state after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He flagged off the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train service in the Abhanpur-Raipur section via Mandir Hasaud and handed over the keys (replica) of houses to three beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

Modi laid the foundation stone of NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800MW) of over Rs 9,790 crore located in Bilaspur district. This pit head project is based on the latest state-of-the-art Ultra-Supercritical Technology with high power generation efficiency.

He also initiated the commissioning of the First Super Critical Thermal Power Project (2X660MW) of Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) of Rs 15,800 crore.

Modi dedicated to the nation three power transmission projects of more than Rs 560 crore of POWER GRID under the Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES).

He laid the foundation stone of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's City Gas Distribution (CGD) project for Korea, Surajpur, Balrampur and Surguja districts.

The project includes over 200 km high-pressure pipeline, more than 800 km MDPE (Medium Density Polyethylene) pipeline and multiple CNG dispensing outlets of Rs 1,285 crore.

Modi laid the foundation stone of the Visakh-Raipur Pipeline (VRPL) Project of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) spanning 540 km of Rs 2,210 crore. This multiproduct (Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene) pipeline will have a capacity of over 3 Million Metric tonnes per Annum.

He laid the foundation stone for seven railway projects with a total length of 108 km and inaugurated three railway projects of Rs 2,690 crore with a total length of 111 km.

He also dedicated 100% electrification of the rail network of Indian Railways in Chhattisgarh.

The PM inaugurated the upgraded Jhalmala to Sherpar section of NH-930 (37 Km) and Ambikapur-Pathalgaon section of NH-43 (75 Km) to 2 Laning with paved shoulder.

He also laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Kondagaon-Narayanpur section of NH-130D (47.5 km) to a two-lane with a paved shoulder. These projects of over Rs 1,270 crore will significantly improve accessibility to tribal and industrial regions, leading to holistic development of the region.

The PM also dedicated to the nation two flagship educational initiatives, 130 PM SHRI Schools across 29 districts and Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) at Raipur.

A total of 130 schools will be upgraded under the PM Schools for Rising India scheme.

These schools will provide high-quality education through well-structured infrastructure, smart boards, modern laboratories, and libraries. VSK in Raipur will enable online monitoring and data analysis of various education-related government schemes.

Griha Pravesh of 3 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) was held during the function.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.