PM Modi hails ‘good governance’ as NDA storms to power in Bihar, Tejashwi retains Raghopur seat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening called the National Democratic Alliance’s emphatic win in the Bihar assembly elections a triumph of “good governance, development, social justice and public welfare.”

“Victory of good governance has been achieved. Victory of development has been achieved. Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved. Victory of social justice has been achieved,” Modi posted on X, thanking the people of Bihar for what he described as a “historic and unprecedented victory.”

“My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections.

This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar,” the Prime Minister said.

The NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and smaller allies, appeared set for a landslide, leading in 204 of the 243 assembly seats by 5.30pm.

The result virtually assures Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of a fifth consecutive term and 10th term overall, consolidating his position as Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister.

In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was ahead in only 33 constituencies.

The newly floated Jan Suraaj Party led by poll strategist Prashant Kishor failed to make a mark, trailing in all seats it contested.

Among key results, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav retained his Raghopur seat, winning by over 11,000 votes.

Prominent NDA leaders such as Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also comfortably ahead, while Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar was trailing.

The counting of votes began at 8 am following a high-octane two-phase election held on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 67.13 per cent, the highest in the state’s electoral history.

Most exit polls had predicted a clean sweep for the NDA, which includes the JD(U) as a key partner. Tejashwi, however, had earlier dismissed the projections, asserting that the Mahagathbandhan would secure a majority.