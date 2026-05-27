'Modi-Shah duo accountable': Rahul Gandhi meets kin of NEET student who committed suicide

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met with the family of a NEET aspirant who hanged himself in Rajasthan's Sikar, and sought accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who met the family in NSUI's office here, said the death of student Pradeep Meghwal was the consequence of a "broken, corrupt system."

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In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Today, I met the family of the brilliant student Pradeep Meghwal, who was so devastated by the NEET paper leak that he took his own life. Their pain cannot be contained in words. A mother and father have lost their son, and they were guilty of nothing."

"Millions of children across the country are living under the pressure of studies, competition, and their future. And when a paper leak happens, it's not just one exam that breaks - it's a child's dream, and an entire family that shatters. Pradeep's death was not suicide - it was the consequence of a broken, corrupt system," Gandhi said.

"Those who handed the examination system over to mafias, and who are still clinging to their chairs today - the Modi-Shah duo is accountable to this family," he said.

According to police, the student allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his room using his sister's scarf while one sister was attending coaching classes and the other was in the bathroom.

Pradeep had appeared in the NEET UG exam 2026, which was cancelled due to a paper leak, they said.

Gandhi also met a few NEET aspirants and said that they told him that they no longer had faith in the system.

"Their anger was clearly visible as their patience has run out. The youth of the country will no longer tolerate the Modi government's corruption and indifference. And remember -- It is this very youth who will change this system." Gandhi said on X after the meeting.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-Undergraduate held on May 3 was cancelled following allegation of paper leak.