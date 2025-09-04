Plea in Delhi court claims Sonia Gandhi was on voter roll in 1980, 3 years before citizenship

A criminal complaint has been filed in a Delhi court seeking an FIR against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, alleging her name appeared in the electoral roll three years before she became an Indian citizen.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasia of the Rouse Avenue Courts heard the matter on Wednesday and listed it for further hearing on September 10, reported Bar and Bench.

The plea, filed by Vikas Tripathi, claimed that Sonia’s name was included in the electoral roll of the New Delhi constituency in 1980, despite her acquiring Indian citizenship in April 1983.

Tripathi alleged that her name was first added in 1980, deleted in 1982, and re-entered in 1983.

“Her application [for Indian citizenship] is also of April 1983. How her name got included in the electoral roll in the New Delhi constituency in 1980, which was then deleted in 82 and re-entered in 1983,” Bar and Bench quoted Tripathi’s lawyer.

The counsel further argued that the alleged inclusion in 1980 indicated that “some forged documents were submitted and there is a case showing that a cognisable offence has been committed.”

He urged the court to direct a First Information Report.

No formal notice has been issued to either Sonia or to Delhi Police.