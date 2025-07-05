PIB flags fake quote attributed to Deputy Army Chief on Pakistan-China tech

Press Information Bureau (PIB) has rejected labelled posts that claimed that India’s Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Rahul R. Singh, admitted to being “defeated” by Pakistan’s electronic warfare and intelligence systems, with Chinese technology playing a decisive role.

“This is Fake! No such statement has been made by the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Rahul R Singh,” PIB Fact Check said via a public alert on X.

Pakistani social media accounts on Saturday circulated posts online that Lt Gen Singh had allegedly said: "Pakistan's electronic warfare and C4 intelligence capability truly surprised us, and the Chinese technology played a big role in defeating India."

On Friday, LT Gen Singh had said: “When the DGMO level talks were going on, Pakistan was getting live inputs of our deployment from China. So that is one place we really need to move fast and take appropriate action….In the last five years, 81 per cent of the military hardware with Pakistan is Chinese.”

Such misinformation campaign is not new.

Two days ago, PIB fact check division debunked another post that was doing the rounds on Pakistani platforms, claiming that the United States had warned Narendra Modi of a major Pakistani attack, unless India accepted certain conditions. India had promptly accepted the conditions, according to the posts.

The PIB termed that claim as “not only misleading but a misrepresentation of the full statement” made by external affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in an interview with Newsweek.

PIC further elaborated on its portal News On AIR that Pakistan has been consistently using social media platforms to spread propaganda, especially during the conflict.

It urged the public to remain vigilant and examine all online content, particularly posts related to the Indian Armed Forces or any developing geopolitical situation.

The advisory on News On AIR reads: “Pakistan has been resorting to spreading propaganda on social media. It is crucial to scrutinise every piece of information carefully in this critical time. If you encounter dubious content, especially concerning the Indian Armed Forces or any info related to the ongoing situation, you must report it to PIB Fact Check.”

PIB also reminded users that they can report such content via WhatsApp at 8799711259 or email factcheck@pib.gov.in.