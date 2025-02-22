People of Maharashtra gave clear verdict on genuine Shiv Sena, NCP by ensuring victory for Mahayuti: Amit Shah

The people of Maharashtra have given a clear verdict on which is the genuine Shiv Sena and NCP by ensuring a massive victory for the Mahayuti in the assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party split in June 2022 and July 2023, respectively, with a faction each of the two parties joining the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The Mahayuti won 230 of the 288 Maharashtra assembly seats in the polls held in November, while the Sena and NCP factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, respectively, fared poorly.

Speaking at an event where sanction letters were allotted to 20 lakh beneficiaries and first instalment was disbursed to 10 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Shah said he was deeply grateful to the people of Maharashtra for the stellar support in the assembly polls.

"Your blessings brought the Mahayuti to power, leading to the formation of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government. By giving a historic mandate, the people of Maharashtra also delivered a clear verdict on which Shiv Sena and which NCP are genuine," Shah said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the second phase of the PMAY was started in the first cabinet meeting after the NDA government came to power for a third consecutive term.

Today is a very momentous day as 20 lakh families have got their first house as part of the scheme, Shah said.

"This is a rare occasion where 20 lakh beneficiaries have simultaneously experienced the joy of owning a home. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to these 20 lakh families," said Shah in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

While schemes take time to implement, the Fadnavis government had successfully ensured 20 lakh beneficiaries got homes under PMAY and 10 lakh beneficiaries received the first instalment in their bank accounts, Shah said.

"At this moment, I am reminded of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. When Modiji launched the Jan Dhan Yojana, Rahul baba mocked the initiative, questioning what would be deposited into these accounts. Rahul Baba, witness Modi's magic today. With just a click, the first instalment has been seamlessly transferred into the accounts of beneficiaries," the Union minister said.

Stating that he had goosebumps when CM Fadnavis called him and informed that 20 lakh beneficiaries would receive sanction letters under PMAY, Shah said the long-cherished dream of these families to own a home has been realized thanks to the combined efforts of the state and Union governments.

"If there is one state that has got the maximum number of houses under PMAY, it is Maharashtra. Besides housing, the PM has ensured every household has a toilet, which has protected their self esteem. Beyond housing, people are getting access to toilets, solar power and gas cylinders," he said.

By 2029, a total of five crore houses will come up under the scheme, of which allotment of 3.80 crore tenements is already over, the Union minister informed.

"Modiji has taken a vow to make India a developed nation by 2047. A truly developed nation means progress for every citizen. When a family gets its own house, a toilet, a gas cylinder, health coverage of Rs 5 lakh, and 5 kg of grains per person, that is the real definition of a developed nation," he said.

