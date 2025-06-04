Patna bound flight from Ahmedabad receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

A Patna-bound IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad received a bomb threat on Wednesday, sending security personnel at the airport here into a tizzy.

However, the threat later turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

The bomb threat was received shortly before flight 6E921, carrying 192 passengers, was scheduled to land at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport at 12.45 pm.

The officials, however, refused to divulge how the threat message came.

“As a precaution, the flight was allowed a priority landing and it safely landed,” a Patna airport official said.

Senior officials of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police reached the airport and a bomb squad was engaged.

"The aircraft was searched thoroughly for an hour and no suspicious items were found. After that the flight was declared safe,” Santosh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Airport police station told PTI.

Further investigation is on, he added.

