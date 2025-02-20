MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Passenger joking about 'bomb' at Kochi International Airport booked

Security officials of the airport, handed over Rasheed, a native of Kozhikode, to Nedumbassery police following the incident that occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday

PTI Published 20.02.25, 01:35 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture Shutterstock

A passenger who jokingly responded that his luggage contained a 'bomb' when an airport security official questioned about its weight, has been booked, police said on Thursday.

Kochi International Airport security officials handed over Rasheed, a native of Kozhikode, to Nedumbassery police following the incident that occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

The security officer inquired about the weight of Rasheed’s luggage after he completed boarding procedures for a flight from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur. In response, Rasheed remarked that it was a bomb, prompting officials to take immediate action and alert the police.

Also Read

A case has been registered against him and he was released later, police added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

