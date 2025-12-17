Five arrested for murder of Lawrence Bishnoi’s former aide Parry

Five members of the Aarzoo–Anmol Bishnoi–Harry Boxer syndicate was arrested by Delhi Police.

The men were arrested in connection with the murder of Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, a former close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was shot dead in Chandigarh on December 1.

Police sources said Parry was targeted shortly after he stepped out of a club in Sector 26. Parry was seated inside his SUV when a shooter approached and fired at him from close range before fleeing with accomplices.

He was rushed to hospital but died on the way, the sources said. From the outset, investigators suspected inter-gang rivalry as the motive.

Once closely associated with the Bishnoi gang, Parry was believed to have shifted allegiance in recent years to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. The change, police believe, placed him squarely in the crosshairs of his former associates.

A resident of Sector 33 in Chandigarh, Parry had a long criminal record, with multiple cases registered against him in Chandigarh and Punjab. These included attempt to murder, extortion, assault, rioting and offences under the Arms Act.

His ties with Lawrence Bishnoi went back more than a decade. Both were involved in student politics after joining the Students Organisation of Panjab University in 2010.

Their association continued beyond campus, and the two were jailed together in the past.

Soon after the killing, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility through a social media post, saying the murder was carried out to avenge the killing of their financier in Dubai.

The post was seen by investigators as a message to rivals as much as a claim of authorship. According to police, the five arrested accused had been absconding and were wanted in multiple cases across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Their arrests, officers said, have also linked them to other high-profile crimes.

Those taken into custody include men accused of executing the murders of national-level kabaddi player Sonu Nolta and Ashu Mahajan, a bar and restaurant owner, the source added.