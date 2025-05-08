MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Thursday, 08 May 2025

Pakistan's ceasefire violations: 13 civilians killed in Poonch and 59 injured, says MEA

Out of the total injured, 44 were from Poonch, the external publicity division of the Ministry of External Affairs said

Our Web Desk Published 08.05.25, 11:44 AM
A man stands near a damaged house after shelling from Pakistan side following Indian Army’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, in Poonch district, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district have designated nine public shelter camps with adequate amenities for the people desirous to relocate from the forward villages hit by Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control, an official said on Wednesday.

Pakistan's ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have claimed lives of 13 civilians in Poonch sector, and injured a total of 59 people, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The Pakistan Army has been resorting to heavy shelling in several sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir that was effectively responded to by the Indian Army, military officials said.

The intensity of Pakistani shelling has increased following India's military strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday.

"During the intervening night of May 7 and 8, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using small arms and artillery guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir," a military official said.

"The Indian Army responded proportionately," the official added.

In view of the escalating tension, the authorities have ordered that all educational institutions in five border districts of Jammu region will remain closed for the second day on Thursday.

