Pahalgam terror attack: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi meets Odisha victim’s wife

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Wednesday met Priyadarshini, wife of 41-year-old Prasant Kumar Satpathy, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday.

Prasant was among the 26 tourists killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Aparajita, who was in Jammu and Kashmir for a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting, posted a video on the social media of her meeting with the bereaved family. Aparajita met Priyadarshini while she was going to pay homage to the people who had lost their lives in the terror attack.

As soon as Sarangi arrived at Srinagar to pay her tributes, Priyadarshini along with her eight-year-old son, rushed to the MP and broke down.

Priyadarshini was inconsolable. “We were about to return on Wednesday. The ticket had already been confirmed. But everything is gone now,” Priyadarshini said. Her eight-year-old son looked completely lost.

“We had gotten off the ropeway after a joyride when I heard the sound of bullets. Suddenly, a bullet hit my husband’s head and he collapsed. He died before I could even react,” a heartbroken Priyadarshini told the MP.

The MP said “I met her at the police control room in Srinagar. To my surprise, I found them there. They rushed to me. I was completely shattered. Both mother and son were standing a few metres away afteralighting from the ropeway. They were enjoying their vacation before the terrorists approached the wife and asked where her husband was. When the wife pointed to her husband, they shot him. Before this incident, everything was normal there.”

Prasant’s sister, Shrabani Satpathy, told The Telegraph how her brother had planned to visit her house at Sonipat in Haryana after returning from a trip to Jammu and Kashmir. “I reside in Sonipat along with my family. My younger brother, along with his family, had gone for a summer vacation trip to Srinagar. They had a flight from Srinagar to Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and were supposed to spend some time with me here fortwo days.”

She said, “My brother had planned to return to Odisha on Saturday. I had planned to celebrate the birthday of my brother, which was two days ago. I still think that had he been given due medical attention at that time, he would have survived. He was alive even after receiving the bullet. I don’t know how my sister-in-law and Tanuj would live without my brother.”

The mortal remains of Prasant are scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar airport late on Wednesday night. “The mortal remains will reach around midnight. Later, we will take the body to our native village Remuna in Balasore district for cremation,” said elder brother Sushant Satpathy.

Prasant, from Ishani village under Remuna block in Balasore district, was an accountant with Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and posted in Bhubaneswar. He was in Jammu and Kashmir with his family from April 19 on a four-day trip.