Over 200 fall sick in Greater Noida housing society, water contamination suspected

Residents of a housing society in Greater Noida have complained of vomiting and stomach pain due to suspected water contamination on the premises, officials said.

More than 200 people reportedly fell sick at Ajnara Homes alleging contamination of drinking water over the past four-five days.

Narendar Kumar, the chief medical officer of Noida, told PTI, "The authorities have collected water samples from the society where a medical camp will be organised on Wednesday for the residents, who complained of stomach ache, vomiting and abdominal discomforts.” Dinkar Pandey, a resident of the society, said, "We have been facing the problem for the past four-five days, which has affected more than 200 residents of the society. The numbers may go up to 400-500. We suspect water contamination as the reason behind the residents falling sick.” Another resident alleged that the water tanks in the society have not been cleaned for some time, leading to water contamination.

"I fell sick after drinking the water supplied in the society, which I changed following doctor’s recommendation. I am feeling better now,” a resident said.

Another member of the society, Rajkumar, said, “At least one person in every family fell sick due to water contamination.” Talking to PTI, Chandan Sinha, president of the apartment owners’ association, said, “The authorities have collected water samples from the society. We also met the CEO of Greater Noida Authority and raised our concerns.”

