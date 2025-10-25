Organic touch to Puri temple bhog: Odisha introduces organic rice for deities

The Odisha government has decided to introduce organic rice in the preparation of the “bhog” of the Puri Shree Jagannath Temple from the next Rath Yatra, aiming to promote organic cultivation and support farmers.

The “Kotha Bhog”, also known as “Raja Bhog” or “Sakal Dhupa” (morning meal), is offered to the deities around 10am. It comprises Kanika (sweet rice), khechudi, dal, vegetable curries, fried vegetables, and various types of cakes (pitha) such as Kanti, Mathapuli, Hansapuli and Jhili. While the Kotha Bhog is prepared on a limited scale, the mid-day Mahaprasad is offered in much larger quantities — nearly 50,000 devotees partake of it daily, and the number doubles on festive occasions.

Announcing the decision, principal secretary of agriculture and farmers’ empowerment and chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple, Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, said the organic rice will be sourced from the Odisha Balabhadra Jaibika Chasa Mission, which promotes organic cultivation across the state.

“Once the use of organic rice is successful in Kotha Bhog, it will be extended to the Mahaprasad of the temple. We are in touch with the servitors and chief servitors of the temple,” Padhee said while attending the launch of the state’s Rabi crop campaign.

Organic rice is cultivated without chemical fertilisers, pesticides or genetically modified organisms, using eco-friendly practices such as crop rotation, natural pest control and compost-based soil enrichment. The state government aims to reduce farmers’ dependency on chemical inputs and promote sustainable farming.

Officials said the organic rice will be procured from farmers in Borigumma and Kotpad (Koraput district), Niali (Cuttack) and Padampur (Bargarh). “The farmers have already harvested high-quality organic rice, which will soon be transported to the shrine’s kitchen,” they added.

The initiative will be implemented under the Shree Anna Abhiyana and is expected to provide farmers with a stable income source while reinforcing the temple’s traditional practices.

Meanwhile, the state government on Friday launched the Rabi crop campaign to boost food security, diversify crop production and enhance farmers’ income through infrastructure development and innovative farming techniques.