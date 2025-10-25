MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Speeding car mows down pedestrians in Agra, kills five, leaves two others injured

As per eyewitness, the car was speeding and hit the road divider before veering off and crushing people standing by the roadside

PTI Published 25.10.25, 10:33 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A speeding car ran over pedestrians, killing five people and leaving two injured, police here said on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shesh Mani Upadhyay said five critically injured persons were rushed to Sarojini Naidu Medical College on Friday night, where doctors declared all five brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Babli (33), Bhanu Pratap (25), Kamal (23), Krishna (20), and Bantesh (21). Police said Bhanu Pratap worked as a parcel delivery agent for a private company.

The accident occurred in the New Agra police station area, near Nagla Budhi, ahead of the Central Hindi Institute.

As per eyewitness, the car was speeding and hit the road divider before veering off and crushing people standing by the roadside.

Seven people were hit in the accident, five succumbed to their injuries while Rahul and Golu are undergoing treatment, police said.

The car driver has been arrested, and the vehicle seized. Police are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or driving recklessly.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

