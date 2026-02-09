MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Monday, 09 February 2026

Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha after Kharge not allowed to speak during Question Hour

Members protest Chair’s refusal to permit LoP to raise Rahul Gandhi issue and minister’s earlier trade remarks outside House

PTI Published 09.02.26, 01:40 PM
Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge File picture

Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha on Monday staged a walkout from the House while raising the issue of LoP Mallikarjun Kharge not being allowed to speak.

Congress member Kharge rose during Question Hour to say that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak on the Motion of Thanks.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, however, did not allow him to raise the issue relating to the Lok Sabha and said “nothing that he says will go on record”.

Earlier, Kharge raised the issue of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal making a statement last week on the India-US trade deal, outside the House when Parliament was in session.

As the Chairman did not allow Kharge to speak, members of the entire Opposition were on their feet, raising their protest.

As the Chairman proceeded with the Question Hour, Opposition members continued with their protest and later staged a walkout from the House.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

