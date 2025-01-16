MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Maha Kumbh 2025: 'One Plate, One Bag' campaign launched for plastic-free Kumbh mela

Cloth bags and carry bags are being distributed to visitors, with around 70,000 such bags already handed out from six centres

PTI Published 16.01.25, 12:03 PM
A sadhu, known as ‘Rabri Wale Baba’ prepares ‘rabri’ at his camp during the ongoing ‘Maha Kumbh Mela’ festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

A sadhu, known as ‘Rabri Wale Baba’ prepares ‘rabri’ at his camp during the ongoing ‘Maha Kumbh Mela’ festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. PTI

Cloth bags, and steel plates and glasses are being distributed at the Maha Kumbh to ensure that the world's largest religious congregation is plastic-free, an RSS functionary said.

The "One Plate, One Bag" campaign was launched in Sector 18 on the Old GT Road by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sah-Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal to replace plastic bags and disposable items, Prant Prachar Pramukh of the organisation, Murar Tripathi, said on Wednesday.

Addressing the pilgrims, Gopal said collective efforts were needed to create a plastic-free society and asserted that everyone should adopt the habit of using cloth bags.

"Cloth bags and carry bags are being distributed to visitors, with around 70,000 such bags already handed out from six centres. Additionally, he shared that 2 million steel plates and glasses have been collected from across the country," Tripathi said.

"These steel plates and glasses are being distributed to all langars (community kitchens) and food outlets within the mela area to replace plastic and thermocol utensils," Tripathi said.

Prominent attendees at the event included Rajendra Saxena, RSS Kshetra Marg Pramukh, and Ramesh Kumar, Prant Pracharak of the Kashi region of RSS.

On January 14, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while extending greetings on Makar Sankranti and the first 'Amrit Snan' this Maha Kumbh, urged people to adopt eco-friendly practices and avoid single-use plastic during pilgrimage.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Maha Kumbh Kumbh Mela Plastic Free
