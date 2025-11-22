One dead, two hospitalised after chemical leak in Mumbai’s Andheri industrial area

A 20-year-old man died and two others were hospitalised after a chemical leak at a property in an industrial pocket of Mumbai’s Andheri on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place inside a two-storey structure at Bhangarwadi in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area at 4.55 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaked chemical is yet to be identified.

Also Read Boiler blast at Pakistan chemical factory kills 15; rescuers search collapsed buildings

Officials said the condition of three persons present inside the premises turned serious after they apparently inhaled toxic fumes.

The matter was first reported to the fire brigade, which immediately dispatched a team to the site. The three individuals were rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital.

Ahmad Hussain was declared dead before admission. The other two, identified as Naushad Ansari aged 28 and Saba Shaikh aged 17, were admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and their condition is stated to be critical.

A search operation is underway at the site and the National Disaster Response Force has been alerted, an official added.