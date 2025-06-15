On Israel-Iran conflict, Opposition leaders say 'violent path must be condemned'

The Narendra Modi government's "guarded stance" on the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict has triggered reactions from Opposition leaders, who have criticised Tel Aviv for its military strikes on Tehran's chain of command and its ongoing offensive in Gaza.

DMK supremo MK Stalin termed Israel’s ‘Operation Rising Lion’ as a “reckless act of aggression that risks igniting a wider war.” The Tamil Nadu chief minister said: “Coupled with the continued bombardment of #Gaza and suffering of Palestinian civilians, this violent path must be condemned.”

Opposition leaders from CPI(M) and Congress have called out India’s growing proximity with Israel as the Modi government distanced itself from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s statement. Up until now, New Delhi has only expressed deep concern over the “recent developments between Iran and Israel”.

Taking note of India’s divergence from other SCO members on Iran and Gaza, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said: “Have we been reduced to being an abject apologist for Israel? We cannot even condemn Israel’s attacks on and targeted assassinations in Iran?”

Senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Centre for forsaking its balancing act in West Asia, questioning how the government can “abandon the principles of our constitution, and the values of our freedom struggle.”

The Congress leader said, “This is a tragic reversal of our anti-colonial legacy. In fact, not only are we standing silent as Mr Netanyahu annihilates an entire nation, we are cheering on as his government attacks Iran and assassinates its leadership in flagrant violation of its sovereignty and complete contravention of all international norms.”

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also urged New Delhi to take action against Israel, calling it a “rogue state” for launching attacks on its neighbours at will and violating international laws.

Kerala chief minister Pinirayi Vijayan stressed the need for the international community to speak out against the “reckless and unlawful aggression of Israel against Iran.”

“Backed by the complicit support of the imperialist power bloc led by the United States, Israel continues its brazen and belligerent onslaught across West Asia. No peace-loving, dignified person can remain silent in the face of such atrocities, especially the ongoing genocide in #Gaza. The time has come to stand up, speak out, and hold this rogue state accountable. Only then can we hope to restore peace and normalcy in the region.” Vijayan said on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India had communicated its position to other SCO members and did not participate in the discussions on the statement.

Israel on Friday had launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complex. The strikes left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead. Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.