Odisha Raj Bhavan charts sustainable future, embraces solar power and electric mobility

It introduces fleet of electric vehicles that were made in India — ranging from official cars to two-wheelers — underscoring its commitment to green transportation

Subhashish Mohanty Published 04.05.25, 05:27 AM
Representational image File picture

Odisha’s Raj Bhavan is charting a sustainable future by embracing solar power and electric mobility. A 150kw solar installation has been generating clean energy and plans are under way to add another 400kw.

The Raj Bhavan has introduced a fleet of electric vehicles that were made in India — ranging from official cars to two-wheelers — underscoring its commitment to green transportation.

At his first press conference on Saturday, governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said: “Every ride now contributes to a quieter, cleaner and more responsible tomorrow. This isn’t merely a choice; it’s the path we have chosen. By leading in sustainability, Raj Bhavan sets an example for government institutions nationwide.”

Once the expanded solar capacity is online, the Raj Bhavan’s monthly electricity bill — currently around 50,000 units — will drop effectively to zero, with 16,000 units already supplied by the existing panels. Any surplus will be exported to the grid, he added.

Appealing to citizens to adopt solar energy, the governor urged them to leverage both central and state incentives. “Take advantage of these subsidies to switch to green power,” he advised.

Deputy chief minister and energy minister K.V. Singh Deo announced a forthcoming EV policy to accelerate electrification across the state. He revealed that secretariat employees with vehicles older than 20 years will be required to switch to EVs or face entry restrictions. “Ultimately, we aim for all government staff to transition to electric vehicles,” he said.

Principal secretary for energy Vishal Kumar Dev detailed the combined subsidy framework: the central government offers 30,000 per kw for the first two kilowatts and 18,000 for the third, up to 3kw. Odisha adds 25,000 per kw for the first two kilowatts and 10,000 for the third — bringing the total potential subsidy for a 3kw system to 1.38 lakh.

