Shimla to tag strays with QR codes and GPS collars amid rise in dog menace

The Shimla Municipal Corporation is set to equip all stray dogs in the town with QR and GPS-based collars smart tags as part of its drive to tackle the stray dog menace.

These tags, tied around the dogs’ necks, will store key information such as sterilisation status, vaccination records, changing location, overall health, age and behaviour. By scanning the QR code, details can be accessed and with the help of GPS location of stray dogs can be mapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes weeks after the Supreme Court issued directives for the removal of stray dogs from Delhi NCR, which has drawn massive backlash from politicians, activists, and citizens.

The court has ordered the removal of all stray dogs, regardless of whether they are sterilised or not, from public spaces. Stray dogs remain a pressing concern in Shimla, with packs often seen in busy marketplaces and residential areas. Locals report frequent incidents of dogs chasing, biting and attacking pedestrians, particularly children and the elderly.

In 2025, over 800 dog bite cases have been registered in the town, making the issue one of the most urgent public safety challenges for the city, reported The Tribune.

The apex court reserved its order in the stray dogs case on Thursday.

Also Read Supreme Court refuses interim stay on removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, reserves order

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out that India records over 37 lakh dog-bite cases every year, stressing that the Supreme Court’s directive stemmed from serious public safety concerns.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will build dog shelters in all 12 civic zones and launch a dedicated helpline for residents to report stray animals as part of a stepped-up plan to address the issue of stray dogs in the capital, PTI reported.