Odisha police set up Pink Help Desk to help women devotees visiting Puri Jagannath Temple

Based on the feedback received daily, measures will be taken to improve the overall temple experience, including ensuring hassle-free darshan and enhanced facilities

Subhashish Mohanty Published 20.05.25, 09:47 AM
Puri Jagannath temple

Puri Jagannath temple File picture

The Puri Police have set up a Pink Help Desk to provide dedicated support and safety for women devotees visiting the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple.

Superintendent of police, Puri, Vineet Agrawal, said: “Every day, lakhs of devotees and tourists visit the sacred Shree Jagannath Dham, many of whom are women. For their safety and convenience, the Pink Help Desk has been established. This initiative will play a vital role in making the pilgrimage safer, more respectful, and spiritually enriching for women.”

Six female constables have been deployed to man the help desk and offer active assistance. “In case of any difficulty, the constables will provide support with compassion and professionalism. They will also collect feedback, complaints, and suggestions from devotees and coordinate with local police stations or PCR units if required,” the police said in a statement.

The Pink Help Desk is part of a larger effort to promote a responsible and citizen-friendly policing model. Based on the feedback received daily, measures will be taken to improve the overall temple experience, including ensuring hassle-free darshan and enhanced facilities.

“This is a commendable step by the Puri Police to welcome and support women devotees and tourists. I hope it ensures no woman faces difficulties while visiting the shrine,” said Uma Patnaik, a 42-year-old entrepreneur.

