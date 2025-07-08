Golden visa for Rs 23.3 lakh: UAE offers lifetime residency to Indians through nomination route

The gates to Dubai just swung wider for Indian nationals — no property deals, no million-dollar business ventures — just a nomination, a clean background, and Rs 23.3 lakh.

In a departure from its previous investor-centric model, the United Arab Emirates has rolled out a nomination-based Golden Visa, and India is first in line to test it.

For a one-time fee of AED 1,00,000, Indians across professions, from teachers and nurses to YouTubers and e-sports athletes, can now lock in lifelong UAE residency.

Over 5,000 Indians are expected to apply in the first three months alone, according to RayadGroup, the consultancy spearheading the pilot.

“Indians have a ‘golden opportunity’ to get the UAE’s Golden Visa,” said Rayad Kamal Ayub, managing director of Rayad Group. “Whenever an applicant applies for this Golden Visa, we will first check their background, which will include anti-money laundering and criminal record checks, as well as their social media.”

This isn’t about rich investors buying their way in anymore. This is about skilled, creative, and proven individuals being vetted for their ability to contribute to the UAE's cultural, business, and professional landscape. “The background check will also show if and how the applicant can benefit the UAE's market and business activities in any other way, such as culture, finance, trade, science, start-up, professional services, etc.,” Rayad Kamal said.

Applications don’t require a single footstep in Dubai. They can be filed from India through One VASCO centres, online portals, registered offices, or call centres.

“After this, RayadGroup will send the application to the government, which will make the final decision on the nomination-based Golden Visa,” he added.

Unlike the property-linked Golden Visa, revoked the moment the asset is sold, this one stays for life. “You can also keep servants and drivers based on this visa. You can do any business or professional work here,” Rayad Kamal said.

With India witnessing a steady bleed of high-net-worth individuals, the UAE is positioning itself as a stable, tax-free magnet. The Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2024 had estimated that 4,300 millionaires would have left India in 2024, reported Economic Times in June last year.

This pilot visa is part of a broader CEPA-linked initiative. India and Bangladesh are the first countries to be included, with others like China to follow. RayadGroup and VFS are tasked with screening applications before forwarding them to the UAE government.