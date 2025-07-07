MNS leader Javed Shaikh's son booked after abusing woman influencer in Mumbai

The son of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader was booked on Monday for allegedly threatening and abusing a woman social media influencer while he was in an inebriated condition, a police official said.

A video showed a visibly-drunk Rahil Shaikh (26), son of MNS leader Javed Shaikh, sitting in the front seat of his car with his upper body bare and issuing threats and abusing social media influencer and actor Rajshree More after she confronted him over his car ramming into hers.

The incident took place late Sunday night on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, the official said, adding the video was shot and shared on social media by More.

"Rahil Shaikh was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for outraging the modesty of a woman and other offences as well as drunken driving and other violations under Motor Vehicles Act. He was allowed to go after being served a notice, while his car has been seized," the official said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official added.

"He told me, 'Tujhe pata hai main kaun hoon? Mera baap kaun hai? Main MNS se hoon'. He did not deem it important to even tell his name. When he was abusing me and hurling disgusting slurs at me, he seemed very arrogant.He abused me even before the police and tried to even hit me," More told ANI.

