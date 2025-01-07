Odisha: Naveen Patnaik leads rally on price hike of essential commodities

Thousands of people, led by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik, hit the streets on Monday to protest against the sharp rise in the prices of essential commodities.

This marked the first time Naveen led a protest rally since the BJD assumed the role of the Opposition in Odisha.

Thousands of BJD workers, holding placards and banners, gathered at the Lower PMG Square near the Odisha Legislative Assembly to stage the demonstration.

The protest rally came just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Odisha on January 8. Political observers believe that this move by the BJD signals its intent to adopt a tough stance against the BJP government in the coming days.

“The prices of all essential commodities such as dal, oil, vegetables, and groceries have skyrocketed. The government has lost control of the markets. Farmers are committing suicide almost daily, while BJP leaders are busy with self-promotion. The government remains in deep slumber,” said former chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Targeting the BJP, Naveen said: “This government has come to power on the basis of false promises and assurances. It is not a double engine but a double whammy. While the rate of essential commodities have increased, the GST charges on every product have also made common man's life miserable.”

He further added, “The BJP government painted a rosy picture during the election campaign. It released the trailer of a film then, but when the film was released, it turned out to be entirely different . It is the government of mahanga maada sarkar (a government of inflation and price rise). The protest of 4.4 crore people will undoubtedly expose the true face of this government.”

Terming the BJP government as a government of lies, former minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said: “The Mohan Majhi government had said that two train loads of potatoes were reaching the state to meet the shortage. We want to know when these two trains laden with potatoes will actually arrive."

Former minister Arun Sahoo said: “The BJP government is only looking after the interests of two families. It is not a double-engine government but a mechanism to exploit the people doubly.”

“Double engine government means double treachery. They are unleashing a dictatorship in the country and it must be protested,” BJD leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar said.

Minister of food supplies and consumer welfare, Krushna Chandra Patra, termed the protest a drama. “The BJD is staging a drama over the price rise. The prices of essential commodities are comparatively lower than those in other states," he said.