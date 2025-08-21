Farmers warn of fallout from explosive plant in Odisha, cite threat to farmland and wildlife

A proposed explosive and detonator factory in Odisha’s Ganjam district has triggered protests, with villagers warning it will destroy farmland, dry up water sources and threaten wildlife in the region.

Pradeep Nayak, 52, a postgraduate in mathematics who left a lucrative career as an animation artist to pursue organic farming in his native village Ghatipalli, said the project puts his mission and the area’s green belt at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With my experience in organic farming, I came back in 2022 determined to bring about a change. This is a non-industrial zone with scope for organic farming and I began cultivating millets. After struggling for two years, things finally started to look promising. But now everything seems in danger with the government inviting a private company to set up an explosive and detonator factory near our farmland,”

Nayak said.

He claimed the plant would handle hazardous chemicals such as ANFO, PETN and RDX. “Though the government tried to divide people during the public hearing on July 29, a majority of landowners refused to part with their land. We are determined to continue our mass movement. We are being asked to make balidan (sacrifice) for the factory by giving away our land. What kind of logic is this? The administration is threatening to slap cases on us.”

Nayak added: “This factory comes under category ZZ, that refers to the explosives with a mass explosion risk and major missile effect according to the Explosives Act, 1884, and Explosives Rules, 2008.”

According to government sources, the Maharashtra-based company has sought 196.9 acres in Ghatipalli and Landei Hila Mauja under Jagannath Prasad block, around 200km from Bhubaneswar.

The proposed site lies at the foothills of Ghatipalli Mundia and Landei Halli Mundia — two small but vital hills that supply water to five panchayats. Around the hills, 11 reservoirs ensure perennial water for the region.

Khadal Sahu, a retired college teacher, said: “The project violates existing rules. It will directly affect several gram panchayats, over 100 villages and nearby towns within a 10km radius. The factory will consume about 7,000 litres of groundwater daily and emit toxic gases. The area is also home to endangered Blackbucks, which we worship, and is close to an elephant corridor. Any disturbance here would be disastrous for wildlife. Farmers here grow millets, sesame, sweet potatoes and orchard crops. All this will vanish once the factory comes up.”

He added the agitation began after villagers received an official notice on November 13, 2024, about a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study for the project.

Villagers alleged the local tehsildar, also the land acquisition officer, is pressuring them to hand over land to the Odisha Industrial Development Corporation (IDCO), which will in turn transfer it to the company.

“Attempts are being made to project us as encroachers on our own land. We will die rather than vacate it,” said a villager.

Activist Prafulla Samantara said villagers had met the chief minister (Mohan Charan Majhi) on January 16, 2025, and were assured that nothing would happen to their land. “But now the draft SIA report is completely tilted in favour of the company. The government must explain how a project with potential for a disaster like the Bhopal gas leak has been invited to a green belt,” he said.

Jagannath Prasad tehsildar Ashok Kumar Muduli said: “We are not authorised to make any comments. I have sent the public hearing report to the government, which will take a call.”