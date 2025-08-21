MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Cloud on Kailash Kund Yatra after Kishtwar tragedy, but pilgrims defy curbs

Muzaffar Raina Published 21.08.25, 07:24 AM
Devotees take part in Chhari Mubarak of the Kailash Kund Yatra at Bhadarwah in Doda on Wednesday.

Devotees take part in Chhari Mubarak of the Kailash Kund Yatra at Bhadarwah in Doda on Wednesday.

The shadow of the Kishtwar tragedy loomed over the Kailash Kund Yatra in Jammu on Wednesday, forcing the administration to declare a symbolic observance.

However, the authorities appeared helpless as many pilgrims continued to proceed towards the shrine.

Facing criticism for allowing Kishtwar’s Mata Machail Yatra despite an adverse weather advisory, the administration had said on Tuesday that the three-day Kailash Kund Yatra beginning on Wednesday would be restricted to symbolic rituals.

Deputy commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh on Tuesday had said a limited number of people, including those carrying the holy mace, those singing bhajans and
the supporting staff, were being allowed to proceed on the pilgrimage.

But a large crowd, many of them dressed in colourful attire, converged in the Bhaderwah area of Doda to join the pilgrims. It is not clear how many were allowed to proceed to Kailash Kund, located about 18km uphill.

The Doda DC suggested thousands had embarked on the Yatra, without explaining whether the restrictions had been lifted.

BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh said children, women and old men were not allowed.

Cloudburst Jammu And Kashmir
