Odisha minister’s welcome dance for PM Modi sparks backlash amid cholera deaths

Odisha health and family welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling has drawn criticism after a video of him dancing on the streets of Bhubaneswar to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on Friday.

Opposition leaders slammed Mahaling’s behaviour as insensitive, especially amid a state-wide health crisis, with over 40 people reported dead due to cholera and diarrhoea outbreaks. Critics said the health minister should have acted with greater responsibility instead of behaving like “just another BJP worker”.

Even the Prime Minister's silence on the worsening health crisis and the rise in crimes against women in the state has raised questions.

Biju Janata Dal spokesperson Dr Lenin Mohanty said: “It’s a shame. It’s not expected from a health minister. More than 40 people have died in the state due to cholera and diarrhoea, with over 11 districts affected. Instead of addressing this crisis, the minister was dancing on the streets — it’s as if he was dancing over the dead bodies.”

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Srikant Jena was equally critical. “What message is he trying to convey? It’s shameful for a health minister to dance while people are dying. Everyone seemed busy appeasing the Prime Minister, rather than fulfilling their constitutional duties. The minister should have brought the state’s grim health situation to the Prime Minister’s notice,” he said.

Jena added: “The Prime Minister remained silent even though the outbreak has spread to nearly half the districts. Isn’t this issue worth even a few words from him? The health infrastructure in the state has collapsed. The outbreak was triggered by water contamination and yet the government has failed to ensure safe drinking water.”

Social activist and Left leader Prafulla Samantara condemned Mahaling’s conduct. “We are deeply disappointed. The health crisis is far from over, and the government’s response has been inadequate,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, Mahaling could not be reached for comment.

The health department has claimed that the situation is improving. “The number of cases is declining. The ‘Diarrhoea Stops Abhiyan’ is in full swing, and Asha and Anganwadi workers are conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns. The outbreak is under control,” a health official said.