Odisha: Mayurbhanj gang rape allegation fake, part of conspiracy to settle scores, say police

The Odisha police on Monday said that the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old woman in Mayurbhanj district turned out to be a fake incident and part of a conspiracy.

Two persons, who are in jail, wanted to settle scores with their rivals and used the two women.

The police said they are yet to decide what action could be taken against the two for making a false rape case.

The police on Saturday registered a gang rape case at Udala police station in Mayurbhanj district based on the complaint of the alleged victim. Subsequent investigations, however, revealed that the woman was not raped at all, Subdivisional Police Officer of Udala, Hrushikesh Nayak, said.

Nayak said the woman in her complaint had alleged that five men sexually assaulted her on the Udala-Balasore State Highway on August 29 after luring her with the promise of a job. The police began investigating the matter and arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

The police later found that the allegation was fake. One of the two named accused was in Telangana on August 29 when the incident was alleged to have taken place.

“The woman and her mother have confessed before the police in presence of a magistrate that they had made a false allegation,” Nayak told reporters.

Two persons who are serving imprisonment in separate cases used the mother and her daughter to lodge a false case of rape to settle scores against their rivals, he said,adding that the conspiracy was hatched in jail.

“Two jailed persons were known to the alleged victim’s mother,” Nayak said.

The alleged victim and her mother refused to speak to the media.

The opposition Congress on Sunday constituted a fact-finding committee to probe into the alleged gang rape incident.

