4 more held in cop recruitment ‘scam’; mastermind Sankar Prusty still on the run

The crime branch has arrested four close associates of Sankar Prusty, the main accused in the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam, even as Prusty remains absconding.

Director-general of police (crime branch) Vinaytosh Mishra said the group operated under Prusty, director of Panchsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bhubaneswar, to manipulate the recruitment process and erode public trust in government systems.

“Being the leader of the crime syndicate, he operates from the backdoor through his agents and middlemen to keep himself away from public view,” Mishra said.

According to Mishra, Prusty closely monitored the syndicate through agents who contacted aspirants, collected original certificates and blank cheques, and promised question papers in exchange for payments of ₹20–25 lakh.

The multi-crore racket came to light when police intercepted three buses bound for Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, detaining 114 candidates heading for the October 5–6 examination.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board and senior police officials have faced flak over lapses in the recruitment process, with the BJD and Congress intensifying their protests. Under pressure, the police have stepped up their investigation into the scam.

The four accused — Muna Mohanty, Srikatna Moharana alias Rinku, T. Abhimanyu Dora and Priyadarsini Samal — were arrested from a farmhouse in Nayagarh’s Daspalla area, around 120km from Bhubaneswar, on Thursday. A lookout notice has been issued for Prusty.