Odisha welfare outreach: Governor urges media to promote government schemes

Odisha governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday urged media professionals to proactively highlight central and state welfare schemes to help citizens better understand and access their benefits.

Interacting with representatives of media organisations at the Raj Bhavan, the governor said schemes like Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Atal Pension Yojana and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana play a vital role in ensuring financial security and social protection.

“Many citizens are still unaware of these schemes. If the media highlights them, it can significantly expand public awareness and help more people access these benefits,” he said.

He stressed that increased awareness would enable families to avail insurance, pension, and savings programmes, promoting stability and well-being across the state. “The media can explain these welfare initiatives to the public, ensuring that more citizens take advantage of them,” Kambhampati added.

During the interaction, the governor also discussed issues such as tribal development, education, infrastructure, rural development, migration and the safety of media professionals.

Expressing confidence in Odisha’s growth prospects, he said the state could achieve developed-state status by 2036. He cited upcoming projects by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Indian Railways and noted investment proposals in semiconductor and other sectors under the Utkarsh Odisha initiative. “I don’t see any reason why Odisha cannot become a developed state by 2036,” he remarked.

On the issue of crime, he said society as a whole must be sensitised to prevent offences. “We all have a responsibility,” he said.