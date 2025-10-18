IndiGo doubles down on global ambitions with 30 more Airbus A350s, places firm order

IndiGo has finalised a commitment in its long-haul expansion strategy, sealing a firm order for 30 Airbus A350 aircraft.

The order converts a Memorandum of Understanding signed in June and takes the airline’s total A350 tally to 60. For India’s largest carrier, the move signals an intent to go global with one of the world’s most efficient widebody jets.

“Today is a special day for IndiGo as we solidify our commitment to expanding our international footprint and offering unparalleled connectivity to our customers,” said Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo. “The conversion of this MoU into a firm order for 30 additional A350-900s is a testament to our confidence in the future of Indian aviation and our strategic partnership with Airbus, further reinforced by the strong start of our long-haul operations.”

Elbers added that the new aircraft would “play a pivotal role in enabling IndiGo expand its reach, connect India with more destinations across the globe, and offer our customers new international travel opportunities.”

The latest order deepens IndiGo’s ties with Airbus and marks a strategic shift for the low-cost giant, long associated with domestic and short-haul routes.

Christian Scherer, CEO, Airbus Commercial, and Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo, together with leaders from IndiGo, Rolls Royce and Airbus, at the formalisation ceremony on October 17, 2025

With the A350s, IndiGo is preparing to compete in the international long-haul segment — a space dominated so far by Air India.

The Airbus A350 is designed for long-haul travel, capable of connecting India non-stop to destinations in North America, Europe, and Australia. Its new-generation engines, lightweight materials, and advanced aerodynamics provide a 25% advantage in fuel burn, operating costs, and carbon dioxide emissions compared to older models.

“The A350’s unparalleled fuel efficiency, range and passenger comfort perfectly align with IndiGo’s ambitious growth plans and international long-haul network ambitions,” said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business at Airbus. “This milestone reinforces our strong partnership with one of the fastest-growing airlines in the world, and we look forward to supporting their expansion into new long-haul markets.”

At the end of September 2025, the A350 had won more than 1,400 orders from 63 customers worldwide, underscoring its global demand as the preferred aircraft for long-range operations.

India, the world’s fastest-growing aviation market, is witnessing a surge in international travel as incomes rise and the middle class expands.

The government’s vision of making India a global aviation hub by 2030 aligns closely with IndiGo’s strategy to expand its network beyond Asia and the Middle East.

Airbus has been tied to India’s aviation growth for over half a century.

As part of its sustainability goals, Airbus has designed the A350 to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) today, with a target of making all its aircraft 100% SAF-capable by 2030.