Odisha IIT & Isro to study shoreline change, ocean dynamics along Bay of Bengal

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar have signed a memorandum of understanding to foster collaborative research and development.

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of Isro and IIT-Bhubaneswar signed the agreement here on October 17. The MoU was signed by Dr S.K. Srivastav, chief general manager, regional centres of NRSC, and Prof P. Dinakar, dean, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, representing IIT Bhubaneswar.

The partnership focuses on assessing physical and biogeochemical oceanic processes and shoreline change dynamics along the Bay of Bengal. The pilot phase will involve mapping and analysing nearshore dynamics from the Sundarbans delta to northern Andhra Pradesh, with potential extension to other Indian coastal regions under a future expanded MoU.

The area on the eastern coast of India is known for its wide, shallow continental shelf. These areas are influenced by seasonal monsoon winds that drive coastal upwelling. This region is also hit by riverine freshwater input, high ocean eddy activity. The area a significant presence of mangrove ecosystems. Physical forces, such as waves, tides, and currents, directly influence the movement of water and sediment, shaping shorelines over time.

The primary concern is that the sea has been eating into the land mass in several coastal districts of Odisha triggering all-round concern. Ganjam district in southern Odisha, and Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara in coastal Odisha, are among the worst hit by the phenomenon. While scientists are looking into the explaination in terms of global warming and tectonic movements, the local fishermen have been the worst affected.